Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi performed the first successful pediatric liver transplant in the UAE, on a four-year-old girl. It is the first pediatric liver transplant from a living donor in the country, and the operation took 12 hours.

Razia Khan was diagnosed with a rare genetic liver condition called progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 3 (PFIC).

The child’s family was well aware of the devastating effects of this disease, having lost their first daughter to the same condition three years earlier.

The baby girl showed symptoms of yellow eyes, bleeding gums and extreme fatigue when she was three months old, and was given medication and routine check-ups until she was old enough to undergo a liver transplant. In the past few years, her health has prevented her from attending nursery and living within the appropriate developmental stages for her age. “After losing my first daughter to the same condition, every day was filled with fear and sadness after our second child was diagnosed with the same condition. I was not sure what would happen every day, and I feared that I would lose her like her sister,” said the baby girl’s father, who has been living in the country for 14 years.

“Three months ago, a routine scan revealed that the child had an enlarged spleen and liver and the doctors recommended that she consider a transplant. I started exploring the options available to her in the UAE and when we learned that the service was available at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), we consulted the transplant team without delay,” he added.

“I did not wait to look for any donors from abroad, although many of our family members were willing to come forward and donate, but out of fatherly affection and to save my daughter’s life and prevent the tragedy from being repeated, I found myself the first to apply, and thank God I was a match in terms of the tests that qualified me to be the appropriate donor,” said the child’s father, the donor.

For his part, Dr. Rehan Saif, Consultant General Surgeon and Director of the Organ Transplant Program at Burjeel Medical City, said that the child’s condition was caused by a genetic mutation that leads to a defect in the formation and secretion of bile components and acids, which ultimately leads to liver damage.

He added: “This disease appears in infancy and early childhood as signs of growth failure and complications of liver failure, and the final and only treatment for these children is liver transplantation.”

He pointed out that after extensive evaluations and examinations, it was recommended that a liver transplant be performed to save Radhia’s life. Her father volunteered to be the donor, and the organ transplant team at Burjeel Medical succeeded in performing a simultaneous surgery for the donor and the recipient.

He added that this surgery is an important achievement for the medical sector in the UAE, ensuring that children in such cases receive life-saving treatments without having to travel abroad.

He explained that the child (Radhia) has recovered excellently from the liver transplant operation that saved her life, and will undergo regular follow-up, as her physical and mental growth will return to normal with an improvement in her quality of life, and she will be able to attend school and enjoy her childhood like any other child her age.

