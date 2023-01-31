Some of the employees in the regional transport will go on strike on Thursday. This is announced by the trade union FNV. These are employees of the smallest regional transport collective agreement. 1300 employees fall under this so-called Collective Labor Agreement Multimodal, in particular train staff of regional carriers such as Arriva and Keolis.

This concerns a relatively small group of employees in the sector. Nevertheless, a strike within the smaller collective labor agreement can indeed have an impact. For example, previous strike days in December in the north of the country led to problems with the timetable in surrounding northern provinces. For example, the train crew from Friesland also works on routes in Groningen and vice versa, so a reliable timetable could not be guaranteed.

From next Monday, the employees of the larger regional transport collective labor agreement will stop working for five days. A total of 13,000 people fall under this collective labor agreement. Both collective labor agreements deal with the same problem, according to the FNV. See also Russian military kidnaps Melitopol city mayor, says Ukraine

According to the unions, employers are leaving workers out in the cold. “The drivers can now do nothing but strike to make themselves heard. They prefer not to do that, they prefer to transport their passengers. The fact that they do it anyway shows how serious the situation is,” says Marijn van der Gaag, director of FNV Streektransport.

“Our collective labor agreement proposal is above average,” said branch chairman Fred Kagie earlier. “This is the limit of the achievable. We emphatically ask unions not to run away from this, but to allow our employees to take these steps and to go for peace in our industry and security for travelers,” says Kagie.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: