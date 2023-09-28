EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

A few days ago, we achieved something that seemed unthinkable: for the first time in history, the ministers of Economy and Finance of the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean met in Santiago de Compostela and laid the first stone of a new global alliance .

But to explain what happened in Santiago we have to go back a year, to Madrid, when from CAF we met with the Government of Spain to try to recalibrate relations between the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean, which in recent years had been intermittent, bilateral and marked by segmented interests. The Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU was close, and the option of a meeting of EU Economy and Finance Ministers with their counterparts from the region was just a strange idea.

Little by little, with the leadership of Spain and CAF, the pilgrim idea took shape. The first stop was the Brussels Summit of Heads of State, where the European Commission announced an investment agenda of 45 billion euros for the region. And the pilgrim path reached Santiago de Compostela, where we built a new chapel for the relations of two blocks that, given their historical, cultural, family and commercial ties, are destined to collaborate more closely to face the great global challenges.

This “chapel” of Santiago is a first approach to what, with the passage of time and with everyone’s work, can be a new cathedral that safeguards the sustainability of the planet. We have to continue on the side of action and promote a medium and long-term vision that transcends political cycles and focuses on overcoming the socioeconomic gaps in the region and the 2030 Agenda. We cannot be content with sporadic meetings.

Therefore, one of the agreements of the meeting was the creation of new monitoring mechanisms for European investments that include quarterly meetings to share good practices and consider next steps to expand the investment agenda. The first of these meetings will take place in Brussels in the first quarter of 2024.

To date, we have identified 136 investment projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. From this list, CAF – development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean – has 70 initiatives that will contribute to reducing poverty and inequality, promoting the green and fair transition and digital transformation.

The implementation of the Global Gateway requires boldness, commitment and an open mind, as well as recognizing the asymmetries between the two regions as a starting point. Although the instruments we have are varied and powerful, climate, food, financial and social emergencies demand new ways of doing things.

One of the financial instruments that were put on the table is related to debt-for-nature swaps, a beneficial option for Latin America and the Caribbean, one of the least polluting regions that will suffer the worst effects of global warming.

In parallel, we have to support national development banks. For example, CAF is already investing in the creation of the Blue Green Bank in Barbados, which will be a public development bank with a vocation for regional work throughout the Caribbean, focused on preserving the health of the oceans, improving the living conditions of the populations that inhabit continental coastlines and islands, and promote sustainability in all productive chains.

Another innovative instrument is the Special drawing rights (DEG), a global asset to which we can give new uses with innovation, responsibility and political will. We can consider options such as using SDRs as a financing solution to address climate change. There is enormous potential to redistribute these assets to Latin America and the Caribbean, in an innovative way to change the direction of the equation, protecting our environmental assets and accelerating the decarbonization process. Furthermore, the use of guarantees and insurance is also an instrument for risk transfer and greater public and private leverage in projects intensive in positive environmental externalities.

The new EU investment agenda in Latin America and the Caribbean has clear objectives and the necessary political will to move forward. It is time to do, doing our part in this project for the development and sustainability of Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe. This is what our citizens and the planet demand from us. The invitation is to heed the call of history, and to build a cathedral that will last over time.