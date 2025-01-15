The Council of Ministers confirmed yesterday what was an open secret. Álvaro Fernández Heredia will assume the presidency of Renfe at the proposal of the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, with the aim of opening a new stage in Renfe, more in line with the management…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only