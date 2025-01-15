The Government appoints Álvaro Fernández as the new president of the railway operator
The Council of Ministers confirmed yesterday what was an open secret. Álvaro Fernández Heredia will assume the presidency of Renfe at the proposal of the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, with the aim of opening a new stage in Renfe, more in line with the management…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#steps #transfer #Catalan #Cercanías #arrive #midst #transfer #powers #Renfe
Leave a Reply