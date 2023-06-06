Since oil painting, there had never been a similar revolution in art. The debate is divided between the appearance of a new type of artistic expression and those who imagine it on the scaffold of failed ideas. Artificial intelligence (AI) has torn the creation like a burlap of thousands. Art and technology have been related for 50 years, but it has been a minority discourse. Perhaps the South Korean Nam June Paik (1932-2006) is the big name. In between, eccentricities that the AI ​​advances. MoMA added 14 video games to its collection last year. Of Super Mario Bros (1985) to Minecraft (2011). Walking into the past, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Lacma) proposes the exhibition Coded. It reveals how computers went from calculating missile trajectories to being used in artistic creation. But someone has already pressed the key. The New York Guggenheim has hired a curator, Noam Segal, an expert in creation and technology.

This circuit is no coincidence. Art created through AI is enjoying days of immense hope. Jon Rafman has shown some huge paintings generated by algorithms at the Sprüth Magers gallery in London. use technology machine learning. The higher the quality of the data supplied to the algorithm, the better the aesthetic product. Does this have future arithmetic? “I don’t know about the market, but the creative spirit of the human being will devour this technology and make it his own through complex, ironic and subtle works”, foresees the artist Daniel Canogar.

Damien Hirst—whose work belongs more and more to business school textbooks and less to art history—knows how to make money. Her project The Beautiful Paintings (The beautiful paintings), generated by IA, has brought him 19.3 million euros in nine days (concluded on April 10) after selling 5,508 paintings. Physical and digital (in NFT format, similar to a JPG image). Have you reviewed your series? Spin Paintings (1992). Hirst resorted to a classic from amusement parks. That experience in which the boys pour paint on a spinning sheet and get colored spirals. Millions for a simple occurrence varnished with technology.

The problem is as extensive as its possibilities of fraud. Boris Eldagsen turned down the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards because he used AI. He himself admits it. His objective was to warn of the dangerous limits between manipulation and photography. In our society it is the institutions that validate the dream or the lie of art. The Mexican Rafael Lozano-Hemmer —one of the great artists in the fusion between creation and technology— has no doubts about the new art. “It will enter the museums, just like the painting or the performance. There is no human discipline outside of AI because it is part of us, even if we have to avoid it.”

But these programs are trained with images. The higher quality they are, the better. And here the lawyers appear. Who are the owners of the rights? Getty Images has sued imager Stability in the US and UK for $2 billion in damages for using millions of its photos to train algorithms.

The British painter David Hockney ironized that the best acronym for NFTs would be “international thieves and fraudsters”. Cloudy dawns wake up. Between rejection and commitment. The Knight Foundation (Detroit) will invest $23 million in digital creation. They profess hope. “AI pushes us to reimagine the way in which all sectors of society live and will have its impact on art”, predicts Victoria Rogers, artistic vice president. There is something dystopian about machines that can appropriate any existing art style. There is something disturbing.