After a decade in the Old Continent where he was able to be part of clubs in the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona He returned to Mexico to enroll again in the team of his loves and where he trained as a professional, the Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
This Monday, the ‘Tecatito‘ landed in the Sultana del Norte and revealed to the press that his commitment to the institution is total: “I will try to do everything possible to return the trust they had in me (Monterrey) and hopefully we will be very happy,” he said.
On the other hand, the 30-year-old winger could not hide his joy at this new stage in his career: “I am very happy, I waited a few years to return and today it came to fruition, so I am very happy and very excited. Rayados is my house, I will be one more to add. Wherever I am, where they put me, I will give my one hundred percent”.
On the Gang’s Twitter account, the youth squad sent the following message to the fans of the five-time Mexican soccer champion: “Hi Rayados, I’m happy to be home, up with Monterrey!”.
Since his debut in the First Division on August 7, 2010, Jesus Manuel Corona He played 54 games with the Monterrey team until his departure in August 2013. He scored seven goals and provided six assists.
