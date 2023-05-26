Deportivo Cruz Azul already has its first reinforcement, the central defender carlos salcedo arrived in Mexico City and is ready to be the first addition of many, as promised Ricardo “Tuca” Ferrettiand in the midst of criticism about his hiring, the player launched a controversial statement as a new element of the Machine.
In addition to being excited by the challenge of being part of the sky blue team, the former Tigres UANL and FC Juárez player revealed that he did not see himself in the present he has today, but a family problem brought him back to Mexican soccer, where he will now have his future with the celestials.
“It hasn’t been easy. A year ago, I really didn’t see myself here because I had gone to the MLS, maybe I had other plans. Soccer and life is like that. Something happened with my wife and I had to go back here. FC Juárez gave me the opportunity.” “
– Carlos Salcedo.
The experienced Mexican defender revealed that his signing did originate from the requirement of ferretti to the directive.
“It happens that the “Tuca” arrives here, we have been talking for a long time and it motivated me a lot, it excited me to come here. Physically I come very well and I want that revenge and talk about it on the field, ”she assured.
In his first statements, the ‘Titan‘ He said he was happy and excited about the new challenge that the cement team represents, “It’s a dream, I don’t believe it,” he said.
Lastly, the player mentioned that it is a dream to play in the capital and with ferretti wants to achieve great things.
“It’s a dream. The truth is knowing what Cruz Azul represents. I do not believe it, because I am happy to reach the magnitude of this institution. I know what it takes to be here. I always envisioned myself playing in a team from the capital since I was a child and now it comes true. I have played in one in Guadalajara, one in Monterrey and now in Mexico City. I have a lot of feelings and desire to start, ”he said.
“El “Tuca” and I came to settle, to talk. The truth is happy, we did or scored many titles together, now I would like to do things with Cruz Azul ”, she declared.
