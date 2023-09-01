Ángel Sepúlveda is officially a new player of the Blue Cross Celestial Machineand in his presentation he was happy to come to a team with many problems, yes, but also with a lot of history.
The former forward of the White Roosters of Querétaroa team with which he scored three goals in the first four matches of the tournament, already knows what it is to wear the jersey of one of the big four: the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajaraof whom he also spoke at his press conference.
“I had a quick step (for Chivas), I did not have the minutes that I would have wanted, there is speculation, many things are said in between. I think that today, after so many years of playing in different positions, of playing outside, in his At the moment I had little opportunity to play nine, I have been playing nine since 2020 and I think I was given that opportunity and today I have that opportunity to be in Cruz Azul and I come with all the willingness to play wherever I am needed and we are going to leave everything to make it happen”
– Angel Sepulveda.
Lastly, the Mexican attacker also spoke about the importance of reaching a team as important as Cruz Azul at this stage of his career, in which the end could be closer than the beginning.
“I see it that way that football rewards you, sooner or later, but it comes. Today I feel very good, I think it is the reward for the work, for the effort of my career. I feel full, I feel with all the strength of continue playing soccer, and what better reward than coming to Cruz Azul. I see it as that opportunity that I won.”
– Angel Sepulveda.
