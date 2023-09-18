Ruben Andreoli reportedly told his lawyer that he remembered nothing of the evening he killed his mother Nerina Fontana

He wouldn’t remember anything, Ruben Andreoli, of what happened Friday evening in the house where he lived with his wife and his mother. This would be the only statement that the man, now accused of the aggravated murder of his mother, provided to his defense lawyer Matteo Raffaglio. The preliminary hearing will be held today before the investigating judge.

Everyone is still in shock a Columbarium of Sirmionea small municipality in the province of Brescia, for what happened late last Friday afternoon.

Around dinner time some residents and passers-by via XXIV Maggio they started hearing heartbreaking screams coming from house number 16.

Inside that house, a brutal attack was taking place by Ruben Andreoli, a 45-year-old worker and rally driver, against his mother, Nerina Fontana 72 years old.

As reported The Corriere della Serathe. was also present in the house man’s wifea Ukrainian woman who, in shock, opened the door during the attack, allowing a Neighbor to enter.

At that moment, the fury of Ruben it would be sedated and he would sit in the chair in silence.

When the rescuers arrived on site Nerina was still alive, but shortly after her arrival at the Poliambulance clinic in Brescia has passed away forever. Her son, with kicks and punches, had caused very serious injuries to her skull and fractures in practically all parts of her body.

The motive

To provoke the crazy rapture of Andreoli would have been, according to what has emerged so far, the will of the latter and his wife to move in in Ukrainethe woman’s country of origin.

The elderly mother, apparently, was harshly opposed to this choice, perhaps out of fear that it might happen something bad to the son in a country still at war today.

Ruben Andreoli’s words to his lawyer

Stopped by the Carabinieri and taken to the Desenzano del Garda barracks, the 45-year-old apparently made use of the right not to respond in the interrogation carried out by the prosecutor on duty Ettore Tisato on the evening of the crime.

The subject now accused of the crime of voluntary and aggravated murder released a first statement to his legal defender, the lawyer Matteo Raffaglio. Apparently Andreoli would have said yes don’t remember anything about Friday evening.

They will follow updates about this tragic story.