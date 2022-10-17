Xavi said in comments after the loss: “Our dynamic is not working in a positive way. We are trying. It was a good opportunity for us to stay at the top.”

He added: “Real Madrid defended well, and we did not take advantage of the opportunities that were presented to us, or the lapses in which the opposing team fell.”

He continued, “The positive thing is that those who participated as substitutes played with enthusiasm, and tried to provide positive things,” according to the Spanish newspaper, “Marca”.

He explained, “We were very good in the League, but we have to improve our strength, and we talked before about the need to stop the negatives and improve performance on the field.”

In response to a question about the team’s impact on the outcome of the meeting with Inter Milan in the Champions League, Xavi said: “I do not think that what happened had an impact on us, as we had moments in which we drew with them. But on the contrary today at the Bernabeu, when you receive goals, the situation is like this. “.

He pointed out, “Real Madrid benefited from the counter-attack. I am worried that we did not attack the goal well and do not take advantage of the opportunities. We have to mature more, and compete better.”

It is worth noting that Real Madrid leads the league with 25 points, three points behind Barcelona.