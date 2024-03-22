Ukrainian President's Advisor Mykhailo Podlyak told our correspondent that “Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do with these events.”

The Ukrainian intelligence spokesman accused Russia of staging the attack.

He said, “The bombing that occurred in Moscow is a deliberate provocation by Putin's special services.”

He added: “The Kremlin tyrant started his career with this and wants to end it with the same crimes.”

What happened?

Russian media reported that a number of armed men wearing combat fatigues stormed a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and opened fire on a crowd with automatic weapons, wounding an unspecified number of individuals.

No party immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which is the worst terrorist attack Russia has witnessed in two decades, and came as Russian forces have been fighting in Ukraine for the third year.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the attack as a “colossal tragedy.”

Russian news reports said the attackers also used explosives, causing a massive fire at Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow.

A video clip posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising above the building.

Russia's official RIA Novosti news agency reported that at least three people wearing combat gear opened fire. The state news agency TASS also reported the shooting incident.

For his part, John Kirby, White House National Security Advisor, said on Friday that he could not yet talk about all the details, but “the pictures are horrific and difficult to look at.”

He added, “Our thoughts are with the victims of that horrific shooting attack. There are some mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters who have not yet received the news. This will be a difficult day for them.”

The attack occurred as crowds gathered to attend a concert by the famous Russian music band Picnic in a hall with a capacity of more than six thousand people. Russian news reports said attendees were being evacuated, but an unspecified number of people were said to have been trapped by the fire.

The sound of gunfire could be heard in numerous video clips broadcast by Russian media and Telegram channels. One showed two men carrying rifles moving through the hall. Another clip showed a third man inside the hall, and the commentary said that the attackers set fire to the hall, and continuous gunshots could be heard in the background.

Other video clips showed up to four attackers, armed with rifles and wearing hats, opening fire on people who were screaming.

Andrei Vorobyov, Governor of the Moscow Region, said that he went to the site and formed a work team to inspect and assess the damage. He did not provide other details.

Russian media reports said riot police units were sent to the area while people were evacuated.

The attack followed a statement issued earlier this month by the US Embassy in Moscow urging Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital due to the expectation of an imminent attack, a warning echoed by other Western embassies.

At the beginning of the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced Western warnings and described them as an attempt to intimidate Russians.