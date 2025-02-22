It was a five years that in the port of Marín, one of the most important in Galicia, was not seized. Until Thursday morning, and thanks to international collaboration and information, state security forces and security forces managed to hunt … 120 kilos of cocaine that an organization tried to strain in the Pontevedrés port. The Civil Guard divers submerged themselves below the ship’s flotation line to recover from their helmet the four bales it transported.

A joint operation of the National Police, the Civil Guard and Customs Surveillance this time to the intentions of drug traffickers. It was not the result of the usual merchandise controls from South American ports that are considered at risk: State Security Bodies and Forces They already worked with information that pointed out that the Crown Garnet containers, With Panamanian flag and Russian property, which was at night in Marín, he transported a camouflaged drug in his helmet.

The ship came from Brazil and was destined for Róterdam, in Holland, and Dover, in the United Kingdom. But it was on its scale in the port of Marín, according to police sources, where organization collaborators had to immerse themselves Under the ship’s flotation line to get the merchandise before its departure. The same method, by the way, that he had to be used to introduce it in the port of origin or in any of his scales. The Spanish police were faster.

Starting from a joint device with customs surveillance and the special response groups for organized crime (Greco) of the National Police, the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the Civil Guard (Geas) He threw himself into the sea to recover the four bales that hid about thirty cocaine packages from the helmet. Then, in a Zodiac they moved the narcotic substance to the port.

Without arrests

The operation for the recovery of cocaine concluded successfully, although the bad weather complicated its deployment. There has not been for now, however, some arrested. According to police sources, investigators They have not found links between the ship’s crew and the organization responsible for the stash: They do not believe they knew what Crown Garnet hid in their guts. In addition, nobody approached the Pontevedrés port to try to recover the drug, perhaps aware that the Spanish authorities already had the loaded cargo.

Researchers consider that the illegal sale value of all this merchandise It could be around four million euros.