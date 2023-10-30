The first Russian special battalion of sapper drone pilots was created in the Northern Military District zone
A unique Russian special battalion of sapper-drone pilots has been created in the special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine. It appeared at the base of the engineering brigade of the Southern Military District (SMD). About it RIA News said the chief of staff of the battalion of the engineering formation of the Southern Military District with the call sign Hundred.
#special #battalion #drone #miners #appeared #Northern #Military #District #zone