In the depths, among corals and beings yet to be discovered, around three million ships are stranded on the seabed. Galleons, caravels, carracks, battleships or submarines that never reached port and whose holds and cabins keep secrets and jewels from other times. “It is a journey through history,” says Lola Higueras.

This woman from Madrid has lost count of the number of times she has immersed herself in the depths of marine and oceanic waters. “I think I learned to swim before I learned to talk,” she recalls on the other end of the phone. His first memories of her take him to the Cantabrian Sea. “I remember going to San Sebastián every summer to my grandparents’ house, when the vacations lasted three months.” There the sea crossed her for the first time, there they joined together and have not separated until now. “My life is in front of the sea, on the sea and under the sea,” is how this underwater archaeologist sums it up days before participating in the Sutus space and underwater tourism meeting, which is held in Marbella (Málaga).

A journey that has not been shipwrecked and that has always reached a safe port, unlike what happened to the ships that were and are his object of desire. Much of what we know about Spanish shipwrecks is largely from Higueras.

The Spanish researcher has dived among shipwrecks and has reviewed every last detail of the maritime expeditions of the 16th and 18th centuries and, in addition, has navigated in a sea of ​​men for much of her professional life. Admiral Julio Guillén thought of her to lead an absolutely pioneering underwater archeology unit within the Naval Museum. However, the Navy did not admit women at that time; “We’re talking about the 70s,” he explains. So Higueras had to settle for training as a first-class diver from the Valencian, Joaquín Saludes. “I was very lucky,” she notes.

“Critical situation”



Decades and thousands of expeditions have passed from the first dive to the last. “They have changed a lot, I started in the 70s and now it is totally different,” he remembers. “What I can say that has not changed is the pleasure that comes from seeing the shine of gold at the bottom of the sea,” she explains.

Although it is becoming more complicated and not because there are fewer shipwrecks, but “because the oceans are in a critical situation,” he comments. The acidification of the seas and oceans, the increase in sea surface temperature threatens biodiversity, causes massive movements of species and “endangers the museum we have under water,” she warns.

Higueras has faced currents, storms and even pirates and treasure hunters: “In the 60s and 70s it was exaggerated.” However, climate change, he assures, is one of the great phenomena we face now.