The first Spanish patient with multiple myeloma treated with commercial car-T at the University Public Hospital October 12 of the Community of Madrid is free of illness only Seven months later having received this advanced therapy, after being officially authorized outside a clinical trial.

José Ramón, 57 years old and agent of the Municipal Police, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma now eight and a half years ago. Despite being subject to several treatments, including a transplant of hematopoietic parents, it had several relapses, the last last year.

The Hematology Service Team of October 12 valued the option of Treatment by CAR-T and requested his administration outside a clinical trial. After being officially authorized, José Ramón received the therapy.

«The treatment of the CAR-T was short, the truth. I was admitted Eight days at the hospitalin principle it was going to be something else, but the treatment worked very fast and very well, and I could discharge me soon. And I rejoined my work, I am a municipal police. I still work, I still do sports, I continue in my day to day, as if I had nothing, ”he explained in statements sent to the media.









The treatment by CAR-T is individualized, of a only administration and is intended for patients with hematological tumors who do not have other therapeutic options and present a very low survival rate in most cases.

«José Ramón is a patient with multiple, refractory myeloma, who does not have adequate treatment options and has been the first patient in Spain treated with a commercial use therapy. It is currently in full remission, without illness, After 7 months of starting treatment«, Explained Joaquín Martínez López, head of Hemarology Service of the Hospital 12 de Octubre.

These therapies, at least in this type of blood cancer, have demonstrated much more effective than conventional treatments and offer very good long -term results. The therapeutic process begins with apheresis, consisting of the extraction of a number Very important lymphocytes T-A white blood cell type-of its own blood, through a specialized blood filtration technique, known as leucaféresis, which is performed intravenously.

Subsequently, the extracted cells are rescheduled and multiplied outside the body so that, when they are reboiled to the patient, they are capable of Recognize and combat cells Cancerous with much more efficiency. This genetic reprogramming process is carried out in an external laboratory to the hospital, usually in the United States, which results in the treatment phase of treatment.

The treatment must comply with rigorous quality standards for the supply and manufacture of cells, in order to guarantee patient safety. All this requires compliance of very thorough requirements, as well as a deep knowledge and expertise in care management.

«A commercial car-t is a Personalized treatment In front of the multiple myeloma in which patient lymphocytes are obtained, they train in a laboratory in front of the tumor and then become infused. Comercial means that it has been approved by the European Medication Agency and can be used in all patients, ”Dr. López has completed.

Eight more patients with the same pathology

Due to these results, October 12 has achieved the approval of this same treatment In eight more patients with the same pathology. Six are currently infused and they are all in response and free of disease, although the follow -up is still short.

This hospital has demonstrated training to administer this treatment. In January of 2019 supplied the first therapy CAR-T and has so far treated more than 140 patients with hematological tumors, with excellent results.

«We have currently treated 42 patients with CAR-T treatments in the hospital on October 12 and 6 commercial. We have recently made the evolution of these patients, 90% of the patients They had responded and between 70 and 80% continued in remission, ”he said.

In addition, it is planned that more than 80 patients with different hematological diseases will be received this year in the hospital, mainly due to the fact that its indication has increased and the number of pathologies in which it can be administered has been expanded.

«CAR-T therapy is a new opportunity for patients and constitutes an important advance«, Emphasizes Dr. Martínez López. »We are talking about an alternative for those who had no other therapeutic options and presented a short life expectancy«.