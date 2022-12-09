Odnoklassniki and Mail.ru Mail applications have become more accessible for blind users

Odnoklassniki became the first social network application in Russia available to blind users. This was reported in a press release of the service received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

It is noted that the mobile applications of the social network and Mail.ru Mail have been tested by the voluntary certification system of the Everland inclusive project “Accessibility of retail premises, websites and mobile applications”. According to the assessment conducted by blind testers, each of the applications received more than 80 points of non-visual accessibility out of 100 possible.

It is known that the assessment was carried out according to nine criteria, among them: sound input, logical and predictable movement of the screen reader cursor during swipes, the presence of text labels in interface elements (buttons, input fields, clickable images) and others.

So, in the Odnoklassniki apps on Android and iOS, users can understand where they are and what exactly is available to them on the page: for example, read the feed, set classes or any other emotions to choose from, exchange messages, comment on publications, and even find out what is shown on photos. More than 50 tasks have been solved in the Mail.ru Mail application to improve non-visual accessibility: you can easily register, create a new mailbox, recover a password, write a letter, reply and forward messages, attach documents to a letter, and perform other actions.

“One of the goals of our social strategy is to increase the availability of VK services for the maximum number of people. We approach this process systematically, actively involving our users, employees and industry experts. Plans for 2023 include increasing the availability of VKontakte and VK ID. We plan to make digital accessibility the standard for all our products,” said Alexandra Babkina, director of social projects at VK, head of Dobra Mail.ru.

The direction, which is working to improve the convenience of services for users with disabilities and various features of perception, was launched in VK at the beginning of 2022. At the corporate site company, you can learn more about product changes, give feedback, or become a tester volunteer.