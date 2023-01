"Today is a bad day because we have lost a friend of this sports club. He started here, then continued his brilliant career. But he has never forgotten his origins, where he started from." The words of Giordano Nobile, president of Polisportiva Corona, the sports club that operates in the Cristo Re oratory in Cremona, attended by Gianluca Vialli as a child. Local team videos

