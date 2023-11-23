Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Experts expect the first snow in the next few days – even in the lowlands. But before that it will be mild and turbulent again.

Kassel – According to experts, Germany is on the verge of that first real onset of winter with snow. However, things will be unsettled again beforehand, low Niklas is on the way. After a warm front moves through on Thursday (November 23rd), bringing rain and squalls, the Scandinavian cold finally arrives towards the weekend. Then “early winter really hits,” as meteorologist Dominik Jung said on the platform wetter.net expresses. What does that mean specifically? Here is the weather schedule for the next few days.

Jet stream makes way for cold air masses from Northern Europe – and snow at the weekend

Next Friday (November 24th), the jet stream will slide downward, Jung predicts, and will then be over southwest Germany. Previously it was stuck further north, blocking the cold air from Scandinavia from reaching Germany. This also allowed milder air from southeastern Europe to reach us again.

Due to the expected change in the course of the jet stream at the weekend, says Jung, the cold from the far north will eventually reach us and spread across all of Germany. In a sense, this is the prologue to the possible snow surprise this weekend.

Thursday it suddenly becomes mild again – then the course turns to winter weather

After a cool night with temperatures between minus 2 and 5 degrees, it should suddenly become milder again on Thursday, with values ​​between 7 and 12 degrees. It is extremely cool in the south, but rain is expected at times in the northeast. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will be turbulent again, especially in the north. A slight storm surge is even expected in the North Sea.

There may be a snow surprise in parts of Germany on the last weekend in November. © IMAGO/Kimberli Fredericks

It will be noticeably colder on Friday as the first cold air masses move in from the north. Temperatures would range between 4 and 7 degrees, while in the southwest it could reach another 9 degrees. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), sleet and sleet can be expected at medium and partly low altitudes. Above 300 to 400 meters there could even be snowfall on Friday. There is a possibility of stormy conditions on the coast and in mountainous regions.

Onset of winter in Germany: There is a surprise on Saturday night

There will be a surprise on Saturday night (November 25th), as expert Jung announces. Snowfall is expected down to low altitudes. In the morning there is a possibility that there will be a blanket of white, even in flat areas, in the east, in the middle of Germany and in the south. The temperatures would be around freezing point.

Afterwards, however, early winter temporarily retreats. In the lower altitudes it tends to be wet and cold. In the west, the precipitation is expected to be rain, while the German Weather Service (DWD) expects sleet in other regions. The temperatures are still too mild, ranging between 2 degrees in the east and 7 degrees in the west, for the snow to stay. Only above 400 meters will it be cold enough for a permanent white blanket of snow.

Winter weather will retreat again on Sunday, but it will remain wintry-cool

According to weather expert Jung, it will be cloudy again on Sunday (November 26th). In the south, heavy snowfalls are possible even in the lowlands. In the other regions there are signs that the weather will calm down, possibly even with some sunshine. However, it remains quite cool, with temperatures between 0 and a maximum of 4 degrees.

There are also forecasts for the December weather and the likelihood of snow at Christmas – but these are still quite uncertain.