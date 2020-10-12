The first snow fell in the Amur Region last weekend. This was reported by “RIA News»With reference to the regional hydrometeorological center.

The largest amount of precipitation was recorded in the Magdagachi region, where over the past day the monthly norm of snow fell – about 3 cm. In addition, the height of snowdrifts reached 16 cm in the village of Dzhalinda, Skovorodinsky region.

It is noted that snow in early to mid-October is common in the north of the Amur Region. According to forecasters, frost and snow usually come to the region from Yakutia.

On October 6, it was reported that the first snow fell on Tuesday morning in all districts of Krasnoyarsk. Snow covered the canopy of trees, the roofs of houses and buildings and the hoods of cars all over the city, while the temperature is kept in the region of zero degrees, there is no ice on the roads.

Earlier, the chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Marina Makarova said that September 2020 was the warmest in Russia in 130 years of meteorological observation history.