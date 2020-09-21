The first snow fell in the Sverdlovsk region, reports RIA News…

It is noted that currently there is rainfall in the region in the form of wet snow.

“The snow cover did not have time to form,” the agency’s correspondent reports.

According to the Ural Hydrometeorological Center, on Monday night the air temperature in Yekaterinburg dropped below zero. On September 21, cloudy weather with clearings and light rain is expected in the city. The thermometer will reach plus 5-7 degrees.

We will remind, on August 23 in the Dagestan high-mountainous village of Kurush snow fell. It was noted that snowdrifts formed on the streets of the village.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that from Tuesday, September 22, Indian summer will come in the Central Federal District of the Russian Federation.