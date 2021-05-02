The Mayflower 400 turns off its engines while sailing in Plymouth Bay, in southwestern Britain, and turns on a microphone dedicated to listening to whales, all without any human intervention, as it is the first smart boat.

This small, 15-meter-long, nine-ton tri-hull boat (Trimaran) covered in solar panels is preparing to cross the Atlantic Ocean on its own, as it is able to make its own decisions and sail with complete independence.

The Mayflower 400 will be able to study the environment by analyzing the presence of plastics in the water or tracking marine mammals.

“The ocean is the most powerful force on the planet that regulates our climate,” Bromare founder and project engineer Brett Vanov told AFP. But more than 80 percent of the oceans remain unexplored, due to their breadth and the dangers they involve.

Rosie Licorish, an emerging technologies specialist at IBM, one of the partners who joined the project since its birth four years ago, notes that “the sea is a harsh environment, so having a boat without anyone on board allows scientists to expand the study area.” .

Brett Fanoff recounts that “other technology providers” began to provide assistance when the idea emerged, in addition to “hundreds” of people from India to the United States, via Japan or Switzerland.

Had it not been for this “global effort”, the project would have “cost tens of millions” of dollars instead of “a little less than a million dollars” ultimately invested by “Promaré”, which will provide free of charge the information it collects.

The big flight to the United States is scheduled to start around May 15th, depending on the weather and the currently unconfirmed license from the British authorities.

It is expected that the boat trip will take about three weeks to reach another Plymouth, which is the one in the US state of Massachusetts, repeating the crossing of the original “Mayflower” ship more than 400 years ago, that is, in 1620, when a hundred “pilgrims” of the English religiously dissenting left to “the new World”.

But “no one will get sick” during this upcoming trip, which was delayed due to the epidemic, according to Fanuf in the English port, and adding, “We can take all the time we want to conduct scientific experiments.”

Next to the fanof, three computer scientists control the equipment from their computers, sitting on the docks, while 21-year-old engineering student Merwin Jinking Rees checks the engines before an exercise trip.

It took a year to build the boat, and it’s fully automated, from the helm to a diesel generator set that completes solar power.

The setting of the “virtual captain”, a robot that began learning to recognize sea obstacles by analyzing thousands of images, took longer.

Programmers have also taught the Mayflower 400 to avoid collisions.

Provided with all this information and knowledge, the boat carried out a cruise with the aim of “supervised learning”.

“He can be taught what his good deeds are, what his bad deeds are, and what is dangerous and what is not,” says robotics engineer Ole Thompson.

He adds that the next stage “is in which the boat is able to correct itself”, meaning “thinking” thanks to a computer system that simulates the way the human brain analyzes information.

Thompson adds that the boat “continues to learn on its own” using its “eyes”, an advanced system of six cameras, its ears, ie its radar.

However, legislation related to navigation has prevented the presence of anyone on board the boat, without allowing the “Mayflower 400” so far to sail through “rough seas in the presence of high waves, winds and rain”, that is, in the “worst case scenario” A violent storm, says Jeroen Jenking Rees.

Instead, the smart boat trained against waves as high as 50 meters using a simulator.

Rosie Licorish indicates that he will use his artificial intelligence to conduct scientific experiments. For example, “he has been trained through thousands of hours of audio recordings to monitor and identify marine mammals and provide information about the distribution of their species at sea.”

Other tasks of the Mayflower 400 include analyzing the chemical composition of water, measuring sea level, taking samples of microplastics and collecting similar data as robots have been doing in space for decades.

Despite the full independence of the boat, the supervising team will continue to monitor it around the clock from Britain, and will be ready to intervene from a distance in the event of a threat.