After the huge announcement of last March 2, Anime Factory returns to the rescue through its social pages to announce that the animated film THE FIRST SLAM DUNKS will debut in Italian cinemas in the original Japanese language with subtitles from May 10thwhile from11 to the May 17th it will be the turn of the version dubbed in Italian.

Released in Japan on December 3, 2022this film made entirely in computer graphics focuses on the great match between Shohoku And Sannohthe final part of the iconic sports manga created by the master Takehiko Inoue. Obviously there will be some interesting little extras.

Unfortunately at the moment there is not yet a trailer that offers us a small taste of what the Italian dubbing of the film will be. However, we hope to see it arrive soon.

In the meantime, if you missed it, we present the sensational Italian announcement trailer of the film!

Source: Anime Factory