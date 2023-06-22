













The First Slam Dunk will be released first in Spain before Latam

According to the available information, The First Slam Dunk It was going to premiere first on July 7, however select vision revealed that the date is brought forward one day, to July 6. This is good news for the people in Spain who like Takehiko Inoue’s work and who will receive the film very soon.

On the other hand, Konnichiwa Festival commented on his social media channels that The First Slam Dunk It will be released in Mexico on July 27, while on August 3 it will reach theaters in Central and South America.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the pre-sale will take place from July 5. The most likely thing is that this occurs through the box offices of the different cinema complexes in our region.

Just as Spain will also have their respective dubbing, Latam will also have its own and according to Konnichiwa, this will be with the original voices, although it must also be admitted that there will be absences, such as Kogure, who was played by Jesus Barrero (I’m going from Seiya in Knights of the Zodiac).

It will be necessary to be aware of all the announcements that are given, especially in case there are collectibles from the film such as glasses or other items.

