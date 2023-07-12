













It is worth remembering that slam dunk It is an anime that has existed for more than 20 years and it is certainly difficult to see the series legally. The Tubi service had it, but it seems that the license did not last long, a detail that surely made many fans sad.

Now, to refresh your memory, we are going to touch on one of the most important points within the plot of the series. We do this because not all Latin American countries passed slam dunk complete, they even repeated the series so much that it was difficult to follow it.

So that you understand the context of what awaits you in the film directed by Takehiko Inoue, we are going to touch on the subject of why Sakuragi shaved his head and how his personality changed so much from that moment on.

Sakuragi’s blunder in the match against Kainan

The first game Shohoku went through in the Kanagawa Prefectural Playoffs was against Kainan, the high school that had attended nationals for 17 consecutive years. This game is certainly close, as the region’s champions far outnumber Shohoku, but it is due to Rukawa’s talent and some Hanamichi plays that manage to compete.

Akagi, the captain of the Shohoku team, has an ankle injury and his teammates make an effort to make the advantage not so wide. It’s worth emphasizing that, up to this point, Sakuragi had only become a player who dominated rebounding and made very easy dunks and baskets. He had a hard time doing much more complicated tasks.

One of Sakuragi’s strengths is that he also has a lot of energy (just look at how much he fought before dedicating himself to playing) and that’s why he runs all game. Now the thing is, that’s not enough to compete at the highest level.

In the final stretch of the game, Akagi tells Sakuragi that when he gets the rebound back, he should immediately pass the ball to him so that he can make the basket as soon as possible so that Shohoku can turn around Kainan. The tragic story of slam dunk it happens when the red-haired protagonist does get the ball back, but looking for Akagi, he gives the ball to the opponent and Shohoku loses the match.

Sakuragi’s Evolution

Sakuragi is heartbroken

Shohoku lost the first game against Kainan, but their chances of being in the national are not entirely dead, as they can enter the championship by defeating Takesato and then Ryonan. While Akagi, Rukawa, Ryota, and Mitsui had not given up, Sakuragi was devastated as he feels that it was his fault that the team lost that important game.

After arguing with Rukawa, and even getting into a fight with him, Sakuragi “takes” responsibility for what happened. The next day, our protagonist arrives baldheaded at team practice. When a warrior loses his honor, he sacrifices – in some way – his hair and thus expresses his shame for what happened.

In the anime, we don’t see the scene in which Sakuragi is going to shave his head, however, there is a movie in which it does happen, even the player himself is going to ask to be left bald. It’s a very dramatic moment because it’s a kind of rebirth for Shohoku Issue 10.

In both anime and soap operas, shaving means showing shame. It happens in the Princess Mononoke movie, also in slam dunk and in other works. These actions make the characters have a new appearance and can believe again – somehow – in their goals.

Slam Dunk: Sakuragi now needs to learn how to shoot close to the basket

Mitsui understands that the match against Kainan is lost due to the fact that Sakuragi did not have the ability to shoot efficiently near the basket. It is for this reason that, for a period of three days, our hero trains every day to be ready to face Takesato.

The task that Sakuragi had to do was to make 200 baskets every day, yes, taking into account that his posture must be correct when shooting, that is, using his left hand to hold the ball and his right to shoot it. It seems like a simple exercise, but the neck and knees are also involved to make this a precise movement.

What Sakuragi does is make things as simple as possible, especially since he can take the shot he takes while jumping, staying very close to the backboard and the basket itself. Technically it is that his body gets used to performing the action over and over again to be able to face his opponents.

This ability helps Sakuragi a lot, especially when they face Ryonan, the first team that defeated them before starting the Kanagawa qualifiers. That game against Uozumi, Fukuda, and Sendo was very tough, but in the end, the maturity of the series’ protagonist was key for Shohoku to win. We can say that, up to now, this is the most exciting game of slam dunkuntil we got to the nationals and that’s when the tension rises more than we imagined.

Sakuragi’s Secret Training for Nationals

Professor Anzai realizes that Sakuragi can improve very quickly in a short time and that he already takes the game more maturely. He’s not just the same old guy who calls himself a “genius” anymore, he tries to learn as he goes and wants to be a better player so much so that he’s not afraid to predict when they’re going to win.

Unlike his teammates who go to camp to prepare for the nationals, he stays practicing shooting outside the basket’s paint. His growth was very fast and he was ready to show that he was prepared to compete with his rivals.

Are you excited for the premiere of The First Slam Dunk? We hope that with these data that we have just given you, you understand a little more why Sakuragi arrived bald for the nationals. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

