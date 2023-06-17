













The First Slam Dunk: Who is Ryota MIyagi and why is he the protagonist of the film?

Unlike the manga and anime of the 90s, in The First Slam Dunk we have as protagonist ryota miyagi a very special boy who loves basketball because it is an activity that his older brother instilled in him when he was a child.

change the angle of slam dunk from Hanamichi Sakuragi to ryota miyagi sounds interesting, although, to be very clear, they are two characters that are not so far apart from each other, and not for the reasons you imagine (speaking of talent). They have something else.

We are going to tell you about the importance of this character in which the reflectors of the most anticipated film by anime fans in Latin America fall.

Spotlights on Ryota Miyagi

Ryota, Sakuragi’s first friend in Slam Dunk

In the original manga of slam dunk they tell us that ryota miyagi He is a “problem boy” who was away from the Shohoku team. In his first appearance we see how he punches Hanamichi down because he thinks the redhead is dating Ayako.

ryota miyagi he had been away from school for a long time because he had fought with several students older than him, among them, the “retired” Hisashi Mitsui who we will talk about another time. the fight between ryota and hanamichi it stops when Ayako puts a still on both of them and sends them off to train.

Although at first they don’t get along very well, especially due to a misunderstanding, in the end they share a very special detail. The two have been rejected by a large number of girls and, for that reason, they bond. They even become such good friends that he himself ryota teaches Sakuragi how to play basketball.

Several of his teammates admit that he is the fastest player on the team, which is perfect for his aptitude for playing point guard within Shohoku.

What is a point guard in basketball?

In basketball there are several positions: Center, Forward, Wing, Guard, Center Guard and much more. The position of ryota miyagi It is the point guard, who is dedicated to putting together the game, that is, he is the one who starts and sends the plays to his teammates.

Generally, they are required to give the ball to the player who has the best chance to score. Players who take this position are also good at sneaking to the basket and scoring as easily as possible.

Now, it is no lie that Takehiko Inoue was inspired by several NBA players to create the characters of slam dunk. Given the serialization date, ryota miyagi it has a bit of two players from the 90’s: Mugsy Bogues and Kevin Johnson.

much of what he does ryota miyagi, such as blind passes or dribbles under the basket are made by these aforementioned players. Give the video attached to this section a try so you can see how a short player can make such a difference in a game.

Ryota Miyagi’s best moments in Slam Dunk

Inside the anime of slam dunk we see Ryota Miyagi do a lot for the Shohoku team. His ability is such that he can make someone up to Sakuragi’s level score even at the most unexpected moment.

Among the most memorable moments of slam dunk we have the duel that Miyagi has against Kenji from Shoyosince they both play the same position with different levels of talent.

Even, in the game against Ryonan for the pass to the national championship, he manages to win a direct duel against Sendohwho is one of the best players in the Kanagawa championship, the prefecture where Shohoku High School is located.

It may not be your best moment, but Ryota Miyagi gives Shohoku a golden opportunity in a key duel against Kainan, when he manages to steal a ball in the last seconds of the match. Unfortunately, a mistake by Hanamichi, after a bad pass, causes Shohoku to lose that match.

What happens to Ryota after the end of The First Slam Dunk?

Yes ok The First Slam Dunk marks the end of the manga written by Takehiko Inoue, it must be emphasized that the story does not end there. There is an additional story called Slam Dunk 10 Days After that tells us all the events that happen after the national championship.

Right there we found out that Ryota Miyagi, who is taking his role as superior within Shohoku much more seriously, is reading a book on leadership as he will be the next captain of the high school basketball team. That is why he is the protagonist of this film.

The curious thing about this additional story is that it was not drawn on paper and pencil like a normal manga, it was done on a blackboard and with its respective chalk. That is where we see that Takehiko Inoue has an unmatched talent, to such a degree that he technically became independent from the Shueisha publishing house.

To find out how the story ends slam dunk We recommend that you watch the movie The First Slam Dunk that will bring Konnichiwa and Cinepolis in Mexico. Does this animation excite you? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.