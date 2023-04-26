Anime Factory has released a new trailer for THE FIRST SLAM DUNKS revealing the cast of Italian dubbers of the animated film. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to discover some of the new voices that we will be able to find in this feature film dedicated to the famous work of Takehiko Inoue.

The Italian cast is composed as follows:

Ryota Miyagi – voiced by: Moses Singh

Hisashi Mitsui – voiced by: Dimitri Winter

Kaede Rukawa – voiced by: Alessandro Germano

Hanamichi Sakuragi – voiced by: Alessandro Fattori

Takenori Akagi – voiced by: Diego Baldoin

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that THE FIRST SLAM DUNKS will be available in Italian cinemas from 11 to 17 May. You can find more details about it in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: Anime Factory