Due to the incredible success that the film has had in Italy, Anime Factory And PLAION Pictures they announced that THE FIRST SLAM DUNKS it will remain in cinemas for another week, after having conquered thousands of fans between 10 and 17 May.

The film will be screened with the Italian dubbing but also with the original Japanese dubbing and Italian subtitles. Here you find thelist of available rooms all over Italy.

Our review of THE FIRST SLAM DUNK elected it one of the best anime films of recent years.

The plot

Forever, Ryota Miyagi and basketball are one. His older brother passed on to him the love for this sport Sota, who died in an accident at sea when Ryota was still small. Ryota is the playmaker of the Shohokua team that earned a place in the national tournament as a representative of the Prefecture of Kanagawa despite being an unknown high school. Ryota is ready, together with his all-time companions, to face the “unbeatable” Sannohthe champion team of the national tournament.

Source: Anime Factory