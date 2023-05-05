A few days ago we attended the preview screening of THE FIRST SLAM DUNKSthe new animated film based on the famous spokon manga by Takehiko Inoue. As a fan of the original series, I could only rush to see it to be able to describe the emotions felt at the cinema in this review.

The light in the room goes out. The heart gallops, the breath becomes intense and a ball enters the basket. A 124-minute show begins, it seems like only two, everything happens in one breath and the dream of the high school quintet Shohoku it takes place between tears, sweat, effort and a great desire not to give up. I won’t deny it, I was moved. Not just because I’m a huge fan of Slam dunkand not only because the movements of the players this story reminds me of the time when I was playing basketball in middle school, I was moved because Slam Dunk is one of those works with an immortal spirit, a spirit that drags, shakes the earth, and reaffirms the importance of trusting in one’s companions as well as in one’s dreams. A dream born by chance, a dream that crosses the aspirations of five impressive talents and becomes reality.

Yet another jewel left to us by Inoue comes to life in a new form, the legendary match between Shohoku and Sannoh illuminated by new lights, new reflections and new thoughts. A film that surprised us even though we all already knew the ending. One of the best sports movies I’ve ever seen… yes, I’m not exaggerating, it’s not hype. If you don’t believe it, run to the cinema on May 10th.

The film produced by the legendary TOEI Animation will be distributed in Italy by Anime Factory together with PLAION Pictures. It will remain in theaters from 10 to 17 May 2023. In particular, the 10th will be broadcast in the original language while the following days will be screened with Italian dubbing.

Original title: ザ・ファーストスラムダンク (THE FIRST SLAM DUNK)

English title: THE FIRST SLAM DUNKS

Japanese release: December 3, 2022

Italian release: May 10, 2023

Platform: cinema via Anime Factory

Type: Sporty

Duration: 124 minutes

animation studio: TOEI Animation

Adapted from: comic series by Takehiko Inoue

Tongue: Japanese with Italian subtitles, Italian dubbing

The point guard creates the game

Ryota Miyagi is the mastermind of the team. Agile, very fast, assist and dribble genius. Ryota is a shy, silent boy, his face bears a bored and always calm look, even if a continuous storm lives inside him. He has an older brother, a brother who passed on his love for basketball, taught him not to give up, to train and always keep a cool head. The intensity of the fraternal relationship is perceived minute by minutethe film presses and moves, right from the start the film tells us that he will be the protagonist of the film.

One day his brother disappears prematurely due to an accident at sea and Ryota is shocked. His only salvation remains the screech of the Converse on the parquet, the thuds of the ball and the sound of the ball crossing the net. Ryota carries his brother’s dream on his shouldersa dream as big as the pain that generated it: to defeat the legendary Sannoh, the first team of the national high school championship of Japan.

Finally the big day has come, the final with the legendary Sannoh is upon us and Miyagi retraces the most important stages of his life. Between unpublished flashbacks and extremely dynamic and fluid scenes she comes to life a story with an impressive pace. The viewer is faced with an ups and downs of emotions, seasoned with the most interesting details on the game of basketball, with a sector of characters that literally punches the screen. It seems to be on the field with them while they play, we struggle, we sweat, we cry, we laugh, we rejoice.

And Sakuragi the genius where is it?

Sakuragi is present. More than present. He is simply not the protagonist of the film. The interesting move made by the author allows to shift the narrative focus to Ryota Miyagi. It follows that the film has two macro parts. The match against the unbeatable Sannoh, the original part and adapted from the manga, from which emerges a chorus of intent between the various players in the game typical of the original work, and flashback and in-depth scenes on unedited and canonical Miyagi (remember that the film is written and directed by Inoue himself).

The construct of the protagonist is therefore developed on Miyagi, but this is not enough to overshadow the red-haired genius. In fact, Sakuragi remains fundamental to the narrative, represents the heart and guts of the team and is often portrayed in extremely comical ways through more comical designs and less realistic dynamics that give an extremely expressive character to the film. So, don’t worry, everything Slam Dunk is in the film, the characters remain, the shift is only on emotional subjective and character development which adds information rather than taking away from the original series.

The technical sector

Almost all of the film is made in world-class cel shading integrated with some traditional 2D techniques. We had already seen how much TOEI Animation was skilled with these mixed 3D techniques with the latest film’s Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERObut here we have really reached an impressive level. For the uninitiated, cel shading is a relatively recent non-photorealistic 3D technique for visualizing 3D models, aimed at making them appear as if they were hand-drawn, with thick black borders to simulate a traditional sign and solid color coloring .

The graphic rendering is phenomenal, the colors, the shadings and the designs emerge in an extremely beautiful and clean way. But that’s not all, here TOEI has in fact gone further, in fact the most impressive thing of the entire feature film (and here any basketball fan will notice it) is the dynamic rendering of the moving bodies, the camera direction that follows the actions of the match. The result? It seems literally to be in the field, the sound itself is extremely clear and the actions are truly heart-pounding. Never seen anything like this, I want to go back to playing basketball. Finally, to crown the product we find a wonderful soundtrack. The music accompanies the narration in a totally natural way and definitely boosts emotionally intense scenes. This is also a demonstration of attention to the smallest detail.

A mature Slam Dunk

Instead, let’s talk about how much the master’s narrative style has matured Inoue in this movie. Slam dunk, you know, is his first successful work. The mangaka made it when he was only 23, stating that it would be a work that would demonstrate the brighter side of the human being. And it maintains this line, the theme of dreams and the disconcerting beauty of tenacity is perfectly represented.

At the same time, however, it matures, gets dirty and carries with it the bitterness of adult life, of those who have faced wars that cannot be won. The insight into Miyagi is extremely mature, bright as always, but because it emerges from the dense darkness and desert of his childhood. This is, in my opinion, a component that completes the work of Slam Dunk in all respects, already perfect in itself, but made even more perfect by the experience and enormous talent of one of Japan’s greatest authors comic books.

Who do we recommend THE FIRST SLAM DUNK to?

We can only recommend THE FIRST SLAM DUNKS to those who loved Takehiko Inoue’s original manga and can’t help but read it once a year, but also to those who don’t know anything about Slam Dunk, who could be fascinated and intrigued by the film so much as to recover the comic series , recently reprinted by Sandwiches Comics. In short, I recommend it to everyone. Still haven’t booked your ticket?

Visually stunning 3D animation

Exciting and enthralling

It best represents the feeling of the game of basketball You will need a pack of tissues to contain the tears