There will also be two special editions, the Limited Edition and the Special Limited Edition, which can only be obtained in two online stores.

The first is the one that corresponds to this animated film and the second to Toei itself. These include some interesting extras.

The Special Limited Edition of The First Slam Dunk includes 16 character cards, two bonus video discs, a special booklet, and gifts from Thak You that were available at screenings of this film.

Likewise, it brings a resized version of the screening brochure for this film and even an amulet recycled from the promotional banners used in Japanese cinemas; They are gifts that more than one fan will appreciate.

Regarding the Limited Edition of The First Slam Dunk It comes with everything mentioned above except the 16 cards.

As for the available formats, the standard edition and the Limited Edition will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

But the Special Limited Edition only has Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray options. Something worth noting is that the release date only corresponds to Japan and not other countries.

The First Slam Dunk It already had its premiere outside of Japan and reached theaters in Latin America. It is one of the most successful animated films of recent years.

Its premiere was on December 3, 2022 in Japanese lands and it progressively reached other countries.

Currently, it has raised more than $258 million dollars worldwide. The main nations where it earned the most at the box office were Japan, China and South Korea.

