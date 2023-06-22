













Likewise, the organizers announced that from July 5 the pre-sale of tickets will begin. In this way, Hanamichi Sakuragi fans and others will be able to put aside their tickets at once.

The First Slam Dunk opened in Japan on December 3, 2022, and has since broken box office records in that country. The same can be said of South Korea and China, where it has caused a sensation.

So far it has accumulated a total of $262 million at the box office, and that is not available worldwide.

This is the most recent production based on the work of the mangaka Takehiko Inoue, who participated in its production.

To such a degree that Inoue is not only responsible for the story of The First Slam Dunkbut is the main writer and director.

The plot of this tape is centered on Ryota Miyagi, one of the best players on the Sohoku team.

He follows in the footsteps of his older brother, who was a famous basketball player. It is in his second year in high school that he teams up with stars like Sakuragi as well as Kaede Rukawa and Takenori Akagi.

Also with Hisashi Mitsui and his goal, along with his classmates, is to participate in the National Inter-school Championship.

Their dizzying rise will bring them up against the reigning champions, the famous Sannoh Kogyo High School.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

With a firm release date The First Slam Dunk promises to revive interest in this franchise in Latin American lands. Although this has prevailed thanks to the fans that Takehiko Inoue’s work has.

