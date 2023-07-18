













The First Slam Dunk: Is it necessary to see the original movies first?







Now, slam dunk it is not a new work. It is a benchmark of the 90’s and for a long time it was the best-selling manga and was considered the king, however, One Piece arrived and took the throne as the most popular manga in the Land of the Rising Sun.

During the 90’s, which is where the series enjoyed its greatest popularity and strength, slam dunk It had several movies with a certainly high animation quality if we compare it with the television series. Does it make sense that you see them? Do they add anything to the plot?

We are just now away from the release of the movie made jointly by Toei Animation and Dandellion Animation Studio and we are going to tell you what happened to these movies and if you should watch them to keep up with this story.

Slam Dunk – The Movie – The duel against Takezono

This original movie tells us about a second practice match Shohoko has with Takezono High School. What seems to be any ordinary basketball duel is a key game, especially since Sakuragi will face Oda, Takezono’s new ace and the boy with whom Yuuko is in love, the last girl who rejected him in high school.

The animation lasts 30 minutes and could well be considered an OVA, however, it is a production that becomes connected with the anime, especially when the Kanagawa regional finals approach.

Source: Toei Animation

This animation is meant to show Sakuragi’s duel with Oda more than anything else. We don’t even know how the practice ends. The only thing that is a fact is that Sakuragi sacrifices himself over and over again for every ball in play, no matter if he hits the wall or crashes a ball into an opponent.

Although it is not a forced film or one that intervenes a lot in the history of Shohoku towards the nationals, especially since neither Ryota nor Mitsui appear, for the time it lasts, you should throw it away.

Heading to Nationals with Hanamichi Sakuragi! the second movie

Once again, we have an original movie from slam dunk which lasts longer than the first. It could be said that, thanks to the success of the initial film, we have one more and, once again, the quality of the animation stands out for its detail. There is a lot of care in the characters. In this film we see that Shohoku has already taken a few steps in the Kanagawa knockout tournament. The enemy to defeat is Tsukubu High School, which has a player who used to be Akagi and Kogure’s classmates at Kitamura High School.

The name of this movie is “Road to Nationals with Hanamichi Sakuragi!” and the main duel is between Hanamichi Sakuragi and Koichiro Rango, who just entered Tsukubu High School and turns out to be a great player. Whoever wins the match, somehow, “will stay with Haruko.”

Source: Toei Animation

The reason why Koichiro plays basketball is because he wants to attract girls, however he is not very successful. In this film we finally have Ryota Miyagi and Hisashi Mitsui in the Shohoku team and Sakuragi’s only problem is that he is expelled due to accumulation of fouls. The only thing his teammates expect is that they can at least grab several rebounds.

A special detail of the story of this movie is that Tsukubu’s coach was a student at Professor Anzai’s university and is seen to have the aggressive strategy that Shohoku’s coach used to have at university. This is a movie that goes from less to more and whose baskets look really spectacular.

We also recommend: The First Slam Dunk premieres a trailer in Latin Spanish and the original voices returned

Shohoku’s crisis after the game against Kainan

the third movie of slam dunk takes place after the match that Shohoku plays against Kainan. Here we already see a shaved Sakuragi and a new rival in the form of a school that fails to recruit Rukawa before the start of classes. This game, which is not canon, will help the team to regain confidence and recover soon.

The thing is, the Ryokufu high school team may be new and newly formed, but it is full of players from other schools and its star is Michael, a very talented boy who has already been discovered by the NBA. In this game, Akagi because of his injury in the game against Kainan.

Source: Toei Animation

The fun thing about this movie is that Ryokufu really is a strong team and defeating them would mean Shohoku’s morale can grow. The thing is, just when the red suits think they can turn around, Ryokufu pulls out some kind of secret weapon, including some binoculars, which makes life very difficult for them.

In terms of animation we have a good product, but no longer of the same quality as the previous films. Even in the final part of the film, we see how Sakuragi not only gives a good pass to Akagi, he manages to execute a fake dunk on Michael, although those points do not count for much.

Slam Dunk: The Burning Summer of Sakuragi and Rukawa

This film of slam dunk It is certainly special because we see a game between the Shohoku players, only there is an added member and it is a boy from Tomigaoka High School who, due to an injury, can no longer play basketball and his dream was to finally play with Rukawa when he made the leap to high school to enter Shohoku.

Ichiro Misuzawa’s injury is the focal point of the story as he will only have one chance to face Rukawa one on one. Shohoku White is made up mainly of Akagi, Kogure, and Rukawa, while Shohoku Red features Ryota, Mitsui, Sakuragi, and the addition of Tomigaoka’s chido.

Source: Toei Animation

Shohoku’s training duel ends in a draw and with Ichiro Misuzawa saying goodbye to basketball forever, or at least that’s what the series proposes since it is assumed that when he graduates, he will now be able to be a high school assistant with Ayako.

This is the last movie slam dunk before The First Slam Dunk and it’s not really part of the canon. You won’t find it in the manga, much less in some other book, it was an original story that more or less complements the conclusion of the anime, which is also not part of the original story.

So is it necessary to watch the first Slam Dunk movies before The First Slam Dunk?

As we already mentioned, The First Slam Dunk It will be the first time where we see the end of Takehiko Inoue’s original manga animated. That is where we will see the duel that takes place between Sannoh High School and Shohoku High School in the second round of the national championship.

The four previous films that were released during the 90’s and that have the full hand of Toei Animation at that time, are not canon, although they do function as a kind of support for the anime series of that time. What we must emphasize is that the quality of the animation is superior and every moment, from the comic to the serious, looks impressive.

Now we just hope that this latest film directed by Takehiko Inoue, with a new style of animation, will be that pinnacle that fans have been waiting for for decades, because it is a fact that the end of slam dunk it is certainly emotional.

You will see The First Slam Dunk in theaters? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)