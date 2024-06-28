Anime Factory announces that starting today the animated film THE FIRST SLAM DUNK is available on Amazon Prime Video. All subscribers to the streaming service will therefore be able to enjoy the feature film directed and written by Takehiko Inoue. As previously mentioned The Home Video edition of the film will also arrive in Septemberavailable in four different versions. You can find more details in our previous article.

With more than $270 million in worldwide theaters, Takehiko Inoue’s masterpiece based on the most beloved and popular sports manga of all time was one of the biggest cinematic successes of last year. Starting today, all Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be able to enjoy the film THE FIRST SLAM DUNK on the streaming platform at no additional cost, while waiting for the arrival of the Home Video edition

Milan, 28 June 2024 – Anime Factory, a label owned by Plaion Pictures, is happy to announce that the anime THE FIRST SLAM DUNK is available from today in the catalogue of Amazon Prime Video, accessible to all subscribers without further additional costs. The perfect opportunity to experience for the first time or experience again the adrenaline of the match against the “unbeatable” Sannoh moment by moment in a breathtaking feature film, which became a real case last year, coming soon also in an unmissable Home Video edition by us Anime Factory.

Produced by TOEI Animation and directed and written by Takehiko Inouecreator of the original manga, THE FIRST SLAM DUNK It shows off a “hybrid” animation between cutting-edge CGI and hand-drawn typical of traditional 2D animation, expressly desired by the same Takehiko Inoue. The director decided to adopt this technology because it is essential to recreate the fluidity of movements, in breathtaking and highly realistic game sequences, catapulting, also thanks to the clever camera movements, the spectator inside the field next to the protagonists.

Set in the world of high school basketball – the manga contributed to a new boom in basketball in Japan and beyond in the 90s – THE FIRST SLAM DUNK was released in Japan in December 2022, 26 years after the last animated series. Counting on a legion of fans, who over the years have made the manga one of the most read ever with over 170 million copies sold worldwide, the feature film conquered the Japanese Box Office, grossing more than that 14 billion of yen (over 94 million euros).

In a dynamic alternation between the adrenaline-pumping basketball game and engaging flashbacks on the characters’ lives, THE FIRST SLAM DUNK shines a spotlight on Ryota, the point guard for Shohoku, the high school team featured in the manga. By opening up about his past, never before revealed by Inoue, the film represents an unmissable opportunity for fans to discover how Ryota became the character everyone has grown to love over time, as well as shedding new light on the other protagonists born from the pen of the mangaka.

Ryota Miyagi and basketball have always been one and the same. The one who passed on his love for the sport to him was his older brother Sota, who died in an accident at sea when Ryota was still little. Ryota is the point guard for Shohoku, a team that earned a spot in the national tournament as a representative of Kanagawa Prefecture despite being an unknown high school. Ryota is ready, along with his lifelong teammates, to face the “unbeatable” Sannoh, the champion team of the national tournament.

For more information on THE FIRST SLAM DUNK and on all Anime Factory products, continue to follow us on the official website animefactory.iton Facebook come on Instagram.