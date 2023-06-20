













The First Slam Dunk: How Shohoku Gets to the National Championship

The First Slam Dunk shows us that heart game that the national champions of Sannoh High School have against shohoku puts Ryota Miyagi in his spotlight, since he is the point guard of the team and perhaps one of the best in all of Japan.

However, The First Slam Dunk It already grabs the story that Takehiko Inoue made very advanced, so much so that it is worth taking a look at the immediate past, of each individual separately, if not of the team that is shohokuespecially since they are a unit with different thoughts in each individual.

We are going to tell you how a team of so many students with problems in their grades ends up reaching the national high school championship of Japan and that it is the dream of both Takenori Akagi and Kiminobu Kogure, also known as “Four Eyes” or ” Megane-kun” in Japanese.

Arming the new Shohoku

The First Slam Dunk He will show us that duel to the death that he has shohoku against Sannoh High School, considered in Japan as the institution with the best basketball plan. While that match is really dramatic and worth watching in an animation, the previews aren’t bad at all, especially the ones that take place in the Kanagawa region.

So that shohoku be a team worthy of fighting for a space in the finals in Kanagawa, you must make a tough team. We already know that Akagi and Kogure are the upper ones who are going in the third year of high school, while they have some second year players who are more or less of a decent level.

First, several of those who stand out are Kaede Rukawa – the team’s new ace – such as Hanamichi Sakuragi, who only has an unusual body and significant athletic ability. We could even say that his brain is a sponge because he learns to play basketball very quickly.

The pair of incumbents that eventually join shohoku, but who have a conflict are Ryoya Miyagi from second and Hisashi Mitsui from third. The former loves basketball as much as his older brother, who was also a good player in high school in Okinawa Prefecture. The second was the MVP of his class in high school, but a knee injury sidelined him and he later turned rogue. He later manages to straighten the course and returns to the team, although not with the same physical condition.

Fighting for a space in Kanagawa Prefecture

The first games of shohoku in the Kanagawa preliminaries they are certainly simple, the point is that, during those four games, Hanamichi Sakuragi is sent off for accumulated fouls. The games end like this:

Shohoku vs Miuradai (114 – 51) – For fighting, Mitsui, Miyagi, Rukawa and Sakuragi do not play starters.

Shohoku vs. Kakuya (160-24)

Shohoku vs. Kouhata (103-59)

Shohoku vs. Tsukubu (111-79)

Things are already getting very complicated shohoku when to advance to the finals they must face Shoyo, a team that had managed to advance to the national team in previous years and did not want to miss out on the opportunity to be there again. Fortunately, Rukawa leads the team forward. Later Ryota and Mitsui add their effort and thus advance to the finals.

The Kanagawa Prefectural Finals Get Much More Intense With The Defending Champion Kainan, ryonan (who already beat shohoku in a practice), Takezato and shohoku. The first game against Kainan they lose it due to a bad pass from Hanamichi who mistakes Gori for a player from the opposing team.

shohoku defeat Takezato and the pass is played against ryonan who also lost with Kainan and for the minimum that duel between shohoku and ryonan not only sparks, we see the true level of Rukawa and also the quality of Sakuragi who matured a lot after his mistake against Kainan.

Slam Dunk: Sendo and Maki, the real players to beat

While Kanagawa Prefecture is not the strongest in all of Japan, it does have a lot of talent. ryonan It has a very powerful center in Uozumi, who wants to defeat Akagi at any cost. The rest of the players have a very high level and compete easily with shohoku.

Then this Kainan, which is the best team in Kanagawa. From their coach to the bench, each of its members is at a level to always compete for the national championship… Although not the same section as Sannoh.

the ace of ryonan is Akira Sendoha second-year player we saw at the start of slam dunk who has an admittedly listless attitude but enormous talent. It could be said that he is almost on the same level as Eiji Sawakita from Sannoh, he just lacks a little more maturity to be in the same conversation. the game against Kainan he loses it by the least and taking a position that is not his own.

On the other hand, Maki is the captain of Kainan and play guard. Despite her height – that she is worthy of being a center – she controls the game very well and her skill is impressive. Maki isn’t on the same level as Eiji Sawakita, but he understands very well what it’s like to play as a team and take advantage of all the benefits of his teammates.

Shohoku from camp, Sakuragi to train separately

In The First Slam Dunk we see shohoku as one of the representatives from Kanagawa participating in the Japan National High School Championship. The thing is that before this event, the team separates to train. While 99% of the team goes camping, Sakuragi and his friends stay with Professor Anzai.

Professor Anzai knows that Sakuragi is more than just a troublemaker, he is an athlete who absorbs all the information at his disposal and sets out to teach him something else, which is jumping. He begins to master this last technique in a week after scoring 2,000 baskets. Sakuragi understood how he must stand up to shoot and control the ball.

This training is key because Sakuragi will become the secret weapon of shohoku, because nobody can suspect a rookie who only knows how to nail and grab rebounds. Even his previous adversaries are surprised by the redhead’s maturity in behaving like a basketball player.

What we will finally see in The First Slam Dunk It will be an exciting match between Sannoh and shohoku, because despite the fact that both teams have totally different abilities, the coaches know that the players are still high school students and that mistakes can come out. It is a fact that this animation will show us how exciting basketball can be.

