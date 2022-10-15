Fan of the famous opera SLAM DUNK, hold on! Through the official website of the new film THE FIRST SLAM DUNKa new and beautiful poster has been released that highlights Hanamichi Sakuragi, Kaede Rukawa, Hisashi Mitsui, Ryota MiyagiAnd Takenori Akagior the quintet of Shohoku.

It was also revealed that new information regarding the film will be released next November 4th at 20:00 Japanese (or 1:00 pm Italian time) on channel YouTube officer of TOEI Animation.

Although little is known about the story this film will tell, to date we have already received a very first teaser trailer, which showed the CGi nature of the animations and revealed the release date in Japanese cinemas: December 3, 2022.

Source: Official site