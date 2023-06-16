













The First Slam Dunk: Do you have to read the manga or watch the anime before the movie?

With The First Slam Dunk We already have the opportunity to enjoy in a totally new animation that part of the original story of Takehiko Inoue that was never animated and that fans have been asking for for more than 20 years.

It is worth noting that before the manga of one piece had an unstoppable popularity, Slam Dunk was the best-selling manga in Japan for many years. The outcome of the story and the drawing by Takehiko Inoue were key for everyone to be hooked on the “misadventures” of Hanamichi Sakuragi and the Shohoku team.

Now, thanks to the fact that Konnichiwa and Cinepolis got their act together, we will have this film in our region, not only in Japanese and with subtitles, but also with dubbing in Spanish with what we want to imagine will be the remainder of the original cast. The question here is that, thinking about the setting of the film, is it necessary to see or read something beforehand?

Heading to The First Slam Dunk

How far does the anime go?

the anime of slam dunk It covers a good part of the manga’s story. It tells us how Hanamichi Sakuragi is hit by the 50th girl in high school who, incidentally, has a crush on the basketball captain. From there, our protagonist falls in love with a girl named Haruko Akagi, who loves basketball and who sees Sakuragi as a potential member of the Shohoku team.

After making the Shohoku basketball team, Sakuragi has to learn how to play, because despite his “talent”, he barely knows how to dribble a ball. At this start we already know Takenori Akagi, the team captain; Kogure, also a member of the team and the talented Kaede Rukawa (Haruko is in love with this character).

Source: Toei Animation

Shohoku is arming itself with more important players after some accidents between students with Ryota Miyagi and Hisashi Mitsui. After advancing to the state championship and in a last game defeating Ryonan to go to the nationals as the second best team, the team prepares in a camp to go to the tournament where they are eliminated after the first loss.

Up to this point is that it arrives slam dunk in the anime. The most we had was an “all-star game” between Shohoku against a team made up of the best players in the local championship. The latter is not in the manga and, although it is very good, it is not canon.

The manga and the national championship

the sleeve of slam dunk it comes to the last part when Shohoku participates in the national high school championship. Yes, this is when Kogure and Akagi’s ground comes true, as they fought for it since they entered the first year.

Now, as in a few paragraphs before we told you that in this tournament it is win or die. This is when the story really gets dramatic, because despite the fact that in the first round Shohoku manages to come out on top, in the second they will have to face Sannoh High School, who are the national champions and are full of talent.

Source: Takehiko Inoue

We also have to point out that, in this part of the manga, Takehiko Inoue’s drawing improves considerably. We could say that the quality of this author reaches a level that you did not imagine. The quality of Vagabond and Real was born on these pages.

The fans wanted to see this part of slam dunk for a long time and finally, thanks to the film, they will be able to see it, only in a different way, because Takehiko Inoue decided so.

The movie has a different angle.

The First Slam Dunk it does not revolve around the story of Hanamichi Sakuragi and his imaginary romance with Haruko. According to the official synopsis, this film focuses its eyes on Ryota Miyagi, who in the story is in the second year of Shohoku.

Ryota’s passion for basketball is due to his older brother, who also plays and happens to be very good. It’s worth noting that this character shares certain things with Sakuragi, as he’s been batted multiple times in the past.

Source: Toei Animation

One detail that we must not lose sight of is that Ryota is the setter of Shohoku and is certainly fast. He doesn’t have a dominant role like Rukawa or Mitsui himself, but he is key to stealing balls and helping his team to the best of his ability.

This will be a great opportunity to see the end of the manga of slam dunk and to enjoy from another angle that story that amazed Japan.

The First Slam Dunk will serve to revisit the work of Takehiko Inoue

Yes ok The First Slam Dunk It is a kind of conclusion to Takehiko Inoue’s original work, it also serves to enjoy both the manga and the anime itself.

The manga is not that difficult to get in Mexico, since Panini Manga is dedicated to its publication and has even already launched it in its kanzenban version, which we can say is the definitive presentation of the work.

Source: Toei Animation

The animation is another story because Tubi, the service that had the rights, has already lost them and now you have to use a VPN to enjoy the anime. Yes, it is a complicated task, but surely you will find a way to enjoy this story again.

We will be aware of the official announcement that both Konnichiwa and Cinepolis have of the release date in Mexico and the rest of Latin America of The First Slam Dunk. Will you go see the movie?