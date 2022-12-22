It has already been released in theaters around the world. Avatar The Way of the Waterwhich is a box office success around the world, however, there is a place where its effect was overshadowed by a story that many people wanted to see animated and we refer to the movie of The First Slam Dunk.

This film based on the last of Takehiko Inoue’s original manga – Slam Dunk – finally lets us see in an animation the outcome of one of the most beloved stories in the country of the Rising Sun and it seems that this is enough of an argument to beat James Cameron’s Avatar.

It is worth remembering that the anime of Takehiko Inoue’s work, despite the fact that it ended very well, was left incomplete because of what reached the manga. It took more than 20 years for us to finally have a chance to see that long-awaited animated ending.

Now, let’s go to the issue of numbers, which is what matters to us. Since it came out at the beginning of December, The First Slam Dunk has remained in first place at the Japanese Box Office, while Avatar, which had just been released, can’t even step on its heels, even lagging behind the latest Japanese film. Makoto Shinkai.

What is Slam Dunk about?

slam dunk tells the story of Hanamichi Sakuragi, who after being rejected by 50 women and entering high school, meets Haruko Akagi, who sees him as someone who could play basketball because of his height.

Hanamichi falls in love with Haruko and says that he will be a great basketball player, the thing is that his love is unrequited for the girl because she loves a boy named Kaede Rukawa who will join the basketball club.

Hanamichi, along the way, learns to play basketball and becomes a key part of his high school team, which manages to get into the national tournament after placing second in his region. It is from this last arc that we see how Shohoku makes an effort to measure himself against the best teams in Japan, despite having a squad full of limitations.

