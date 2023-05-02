













The First Slam Dunk confirms its arrival in North American theaters | EarthGamer

That was what GKIDS announced through its website and social networks. As planned, it will be in the summer of this year that it can be seen in the United States and Canada. It still needs to specify its release date.

As revealed by GKIDS, The First Slam Dunk will be available in theaters in Japanese with English subtitles as well as with dubbing in the last language spoken before.

We recommend you: We won! The First Slam Dunk wins Best Picture award.

At the moment there is no information about the team of dubbing actors and actresses that will participate.

Although it has not had its premiere in the West, this film can be considered a success. It has currently grossed $232.9 million worldwide and much of that is from Japan.

In the Land of the Rising Sun it earned 13.1 billion yen at the box office, about $97.4 million dollars. Other countries that have contributed are South Korea and China.

The First Slam Dunk It has more than $35.5 million raised in Korean land, and in relation to the Asian giant, $75.8 million.

It is a great impulse for this film that is a production of two studios, which are Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation.

In charge of the script and the direction of this tape of slam dunk is series creator Takehiko Inoue, while character designer is Yasuyuki Ebara, who is also an animation director.

Daiki Nakazawa is directing the computer-generated graphics, and Yuta Ogura produces them. As for the art direction, it falls to Kazuo Ogura and the sound direction to Yota Tsuruoka and Koji Kasamatsu. All of them have done a great job.

The plot of this film is centered on Ryota Miyagi, one of the main members of the Shohoku High School basketball team.

He follows the example of his brother, Sota, who inspired him to love the so-called burst sport.

Ryota and his classmates Hanamichi Sakuragi, Takenori Akagi, Hisashi Mitsui, and Kaede Rukawa must now prepare to face rivals from other high schools, such as Sannoh.

In addition to The First Slam Dunk We have more information on other titles at EarthGamer.