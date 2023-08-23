













Takehiko Inoue, the author of the manga, He commented that the work is very precious to him and also spoke about the most important nuances of the adaptation of his work to the big screen of the cinema. However, he in turn reserved a more forceful statement:

“If I said there would be [una secuela] or saythat there won’t be one, wouldn’t that statement bind me? As if to say there will be one, and [después] there isn’t, that would be bad. And if I say there won’t be one, then even if I feel like drawing one, I won’t be able to. So I’m not going to say anything right now“.

The author of the manga slam dunk He stated that all the people in the production team put in a lot of effort:

“Before the movie came out, I just wanted to finish it. I just wanted to do everything I could to make the movie even a little bit better. The staff was also full of people doing their best.”

The author even said that the film was complete when it was delivered to the fans who waited so patiently and eagerly for it:

“Even though the film is completed, a film has no value unless the public sees it. A film is truly complete when the public sees it, when it has been transmitted to [los fanáticos] each and every one of them. The same goes for the manga. So I hope that happened.”.

Despite the great success of The First Slam Dunk, a sequel remains unannounced.

The success of The First Slam Dunk

Fans are asking for a sequel due to the resounding success of the movie. The First Slam Dunk received an award in animation, in the 46th edition of the Japanese Academy Film Awards. For his part, the producer was awarded the 42nd prize. Fujimoto Awards edition of Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai (Film Theater Culture Association).

The film ranked first on the billboard during its opening weekend. Now it is the 14th highest grossing film in Japan; it is also distinguished for being the eighth highest-grossing anime film in Japan.

