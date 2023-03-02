With a teaser trailer released on social channels in the last few hours, Anime Factory announced the acquisition of the rights to the motion picture film THE FIRST SLAM DUNKSthe latest animated film based on the famous sports manga by Takehiko Inoue.

The film will arrive in Italian cinemas “soon” and at the moment we can only enjoy this very short video.

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK – Teaser trailer

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK – The synopsis

Ryota Miyagi and basketball have always been one. His love for this sport was transmitted to him by his older brother Sota, who died in an accident at sea when Ryota was still small. Ryota is the point guard of Shohoku, a team that earned a place in the national tournament as the representative of Kanagawa Prefecture despite being an unknown high school. Ryota is ready, together with his teammates, to face the “unbeatable” Sannoh, the champion team of the national tournament.

Source: Anime Factory