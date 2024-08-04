Netflix continues to look for ways to enrich its catalog with anime productions, and it seems that a big addition is on the way. It is none other than The First Slam Dunkwhich will arrive on this video-on-demand service on August 25, 2024.

Everything suggests that it is part of a leak, which comes from Brazil. Usually, the premieres for Latin America tend to be released in advance from this platform in their Brazilian version.

Netflix has yet to officially announce that The First Slam Dunk will arrive on the service. However, when we talk about series, programs or movies that are not exclusive to this platform, sometimes this announcement never arrives.

That is to say, the content arrives without any promotion. But perhaps Toei Animation’s subsidiary in Latin America will not take long to corroborate this. It always stands out when content of such caliber is available in Latin American lands.

The First Slam Dunk It was directed and written by Takehiko Inoue, the creator of the series, and is a joint work between Toei and DandeLion Animation Studio. It was critically acclaimed, with an average of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 43 reviews.

At the box office, it also had a great reception, as it surpassed the $279 million mark worldwide. For a Japanese film, this is a wonderful result.

In August 2023, Inoue was asked if there was a possibility of a sequel to The First Slam DunkHe declined to confirm anything, but left open the possibility that this might be the case. The success of the first film could well serve to boost the second.

If you want to know more about this film, find out why Hanamichi Sakuragi appears shaved, and if it is necessary to watch the previous films before being able to enjoy this one. It is a film that stands out on its own.

Apart from The First Slam Dunk We have more anime information at TierraGamer.