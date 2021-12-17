Technology helps transform materials. It just opened in Silverthorne, Colorado, United States, the first ski lodge built from local building rubble and 18 recycled ship containers, earning the state’s first B-certificate of high standard of social and environmental performance.

Surrounded by the beautiful and icy Rocky Mountains, it’s a boutique hotel with two types of accommodations: 11 rooms with classic bunk beds for $50 a night, or 24 luxurious rooms with scenic views of the Blue River for $350. Bar, on the roof, will guarantee that.

(Note published in issue 1253 of Dinheiro Magazine)