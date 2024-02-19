Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

In Austria the situation is sometimes bitter. Numerous ski areas are already ceasing operations due to a lack of snow.

Munich – Green meadows instead of white splendor. The mild weather in Austria is hitting some ski areas hard. The snow just melts away. Artificial snowmaking is impossible in some regions due to record temperatures in February.

Spring-like temperatures and little snow: the first ski resorts in Austria are already closing

“It is with a heavy heart that we start the last day of operation of this season today due to the snow. Come visit us again, we look forward to seeing you,” wrote the Holzmeisterlift Sommeralm (Styria) on Sunday (February 18th). Facebook. However, skiing is still possible on the Sommeralm. “Pristingerkogel lift and the Teichalm lifts are still open!” can be read in a recent Facebook post from Monday.

Hardly any snow in Austria: Some ski areas, like here at the Sommeralm in Styria, are ceasing operations. © Screenshot Facebook/ Holzmeisterlift Sonnenalm

However, the situation is better in larger ski regions – including in Styria. There is enough snow on the slopes down to the valley, a spokesman for the Styrian cable car operator told the Austrian one Crown newspaper. In Lachtal, for example, the area benefits from the altitude. “The descent down to the valley on the Kreischberg is also great,” the newspaper quoted the operator as saying.

Winter is returning to Austria – up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow in the Alps

On the Arlberg the snow line fluctuates between 1200 and 1400 meters Alpine weather from kachelmannwetter.com on platform X. “On Tuesday night the showers will become more frequent and snow will fall up to 1000 meters.” Rain falls below 1000 meters.

Towards the end of the week, winter will return to many Alpine valleys, one says Alpine weather-Post from Monday (February 19th). “Especially from the Arlberg to Upper Styria and partly also in East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia, the snowfall line drops into many valleys.”

Weather forecast for Austria – snowfall limit drops to 600 meters

According to the weather service, the snow line is falling GeoSphere Austria on Friday (February 23rd) temporarily at levels between 600 and 1000 meters. Weather experts predict that up to 50 centimeters of snow could fall in the mountains uwz.at. A few centimeters of wet snow is possible in the larger Alpine valleys.

Narrow, white strips of pistes on bare meadows will be part of skiing fun in Austria in the future. Scientists have found in a study that the snow season is shortened particularly significantly in regions below 1,500 meters. (ml)