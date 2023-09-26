dragon ball It continues to be one of the most iconic and beloved sagas in the world of manga and anime. His characters, whether heroes or villains, continue to captivate fans of all ages. Among the characters who left a lasting impression throughout the sagas of dragon ballstands out without a doubt Majin Boo. Over the years, we have witnessed several transformations of this formidable villain.

Recently, the publisher Shueisha shared the original sketches of Majin Boo, revealing two predominant versions of the character. One of them gave him a friendly and somewhat chubby appearance, while the other showed a Boo smaller, almost childish, but with an expression that exuded pure evil.

It is interesting to note that at some point, Akira Toriyama considered including a nose in the design of Majin Boo. However, he decided to discard the idea as he could not make this characteristic fit with the concept he had in mind for the character.

These fascinating sketches are collected in the book 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball: Super History Bookwhich first saw the light of day in 2016. This reveal provides fans with a unique perspective on the creative process behind one of the most iconic characters in dragon ball, showing how it evolved from early ideas to the final version we know and love. This new vision of Majin Boo is a treasure for die-hard fans of the saga and underlines the enduring influence that dragon ball continues to have in popular culture.

Via: Egames News

Editor’s note: Without a doubt one of my favorite villains in the series, in all his presentations, but nothing beats the fat Majin Boo. He is the best.