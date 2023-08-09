The spot kicks were decisive after regulation time had ended at 1-1: Pulisic’s advantage to reiterate the penalty saved by Di Gregorio on the net, immediate equal of Colpani

From the churchyard of the Cathedral to the U-Power Stadium there is a deep red thread that links the flags of Milan and Monza. The official ones of the clubs and the fantasy ones of the fans. The thread existed even before but now that Silvio and not Luigi is written on the trophy, in front of Berlusconi, for the first time, that bond has become indissoluble. The Milan of 29 titles in 31 years and the Monza of the double, historic promotion from C to A were and will always be Silvio Berlusconi's. This was the first cup in memory of him, and the emotion was particularly intense. In the grandstand his brother Paolo and his sons Pier Silvio ("My dad was a great sportsman, he always loved Milan and Monza, he got us used to miracles") and Luigi, but also his partner Marta Fascina, at the first public outing since the day of the funeral. Emotion but also entertainment, because an event dedicated to the Cav cannot physiologically go off these tracks. And so, live Mediaset broadcast worldwide, a sold out stadium (16,917 spectators), journalists also arriving from abroad, special and unique game shirts to be auctioned off. Before the match microphones to Il Volo, trio of Italian tenors, accompanied by a choreography of small fans. From the curves the chorus that had chanted several times at the funeral ceremony in June: "There is only one president", and the banner "To the one who makes dreams come true, thank you Silvio" displayed by the Brianza ultras. And at the end of the match, the award ceremony, with the trophy presented to Milan who won on penalties (7-6) after the 1-1 draw which ended the match. An observation that is impossible to avoid: apart from the first outing with Lumezzane, the Devil hasn't won a game in the space of ninety minutes this summer.

Accelerator — Friendly as long as you want, but still placed less than two weeks from the start of the championship. Milan got there after a so-so American tour, without ever having tasted the pleasure of a success, with a rather reviewable defensive phase and with Pioli who is pressing the accelerator as much as possible to shape a group that has changed profoundly in its interpreters and in the way of playing. The starting eleven, apart from right-back Kalulu, was the same seen with Juve and Barcelona: 4-3-3 with attack entrusted to Pulisic, Giroud and Leao, midfielder to Loftus-Cheek, Krunic and Reijnders and the Thiaw- Tomori in front of Maignan. De Ketelaere not called up. Monza arrived at this test in very good psychophysical condition, and Palladino is also having his job with seven new faces. In the 3-4-2-1 center forward Maric, Pessina directing with Gagliardini. Mild rhythms on both sides, however. A first half lived on a few jolts from one side to the other in the midst of a long list of soporific homework. Il Diavolo has re-proposed scenarios already seen in the USA: Loftus-Cheek often and willingly in the territories of the trocar, Reijnders with the keys to the game in hand, Pulisic in the heart of the game but also very imprecise, Leao between revs and long handfuls of minutes watching play mates.

MOVEMENTS — Milan installed themselves in the Brianza half for a quarter of an hour, but never committed Di Gregorio. It was Monza – clear ideas and correct movements in the offensive phase – who created the first danger of the match (17′): first Maric and then Pessina severely challenged Maignan, who was especially skilful on the first shot without fail. The first Rossoneri ring led to the goal: percussion in the area by Pulisic, spread by D'Ambrosio. Penalty saved and then the door wide open for the US international. Partially strangled exultation. Shortly after half an hour, Monza equalized in ways that unfortunately are no longer news at the Rossoneri: Carlos Augusto's tire scuffing – who easily gets rid of Kalulu – is significant, but Tomori's smooth ball cries out for revenge and frees the beautiful diagonal winner of Colpani. In the grandstand Galliani and Pier Silvio cheer as if there were three points. However, no way: the AC Milan defense is experiencing a summer of horrors. Then, other flashes of Milan: a torpedo from Theo, Leao badly spoiling a virtuosity by Reijnders a stone's throw from the goal.

NERVOUSNESS — It must be said that the recovery has seen an increase in intensity, even if it has gone hand in hand with confusion. In other words: the game has not embellished, but at least it has livened up. Leao tried a right-footed shot that… didn't turn, Caprari gave Maignan the creeps, but the second half will be remembered above all for two things. In chronological order, the first: a Leao-Gagliardini brawl (rough foul by the latter) that went on longer than lawful, with a Rafa never seen so enraged by a foul. The second: the simultaneous debut – minute 34 – of Chukwueze (right) and Okafor (left). There wasn't time to combine who knows what, but we're talking about two strong dishes of the Rossoneri's cuisine.