In 90min we have warned you for months, once Newcastle United had a secure place within the next Champions League, the club would have defined a financial potential for transfers that it will use to fight both at a continental level and at a local level for titles . Now that the first goal has been reached, the budget of the English to sign is known, it is about 220 million euros from the sheikhs and another 11 million euros that the Premier League has provided.
The club has a powerful transfer list for the summer that includes the names of several super stars from around the world, however, the first reinforcement of the team will be a pearl of Spain that was in the crosshairs of the giants of the sport, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, the magpies are close to finalizing the arrival of Grabi, the key man for Celta de Vigo.
Sources confirm that Newcastle United has already put the 40 million euros of the exit clause that Gabri Veiga has within Celta de Vigo and now the final decision is in the hands of the 20-year-old talent who has had a brilliant season on an individual level. The club offers him one of the best salaries of the entire squad, as well as a stellar role on the field, as it is a fact that the English team does not have a single natural ’10’ within its squad.
#signing #super #Newcastle #great #pearl #Spain
Leave a Reply