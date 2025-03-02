Our mental health and its desirable balance will depend on many day -to -day circumstances, among which are also the possibility (and need) to ask ourselves questions On the meaning of our existence. The result will depend on the type of person we are, in the way in which we make that introspection, who we help draw conclusions, and the solidity of the following steps that we propose to follow.

Thus, an existential crisis, which is the time of life that we dedicate to deep reflection on fundamental issues about The purpose of life and our own identity, It can become an opportunity to explore and self -knowledge, an important emotional push if we do it from the correct ‘place’. Of all the symptoms that can warn us that we are entering at this key moment, there is an especially significant according to psychology experts.

What is an existential crisis?

An existential crisis can lead us to a higher phase of self -knowledge and grow. Getty images

In the moments of greatest uncertainty (as pandemic could be in its day), it is when the human being has raised some of the most important questions of its existence, such as the sense of being alive. An existential crisis, from the approach of humanistic psychology, goes far beyond questioning existence, and dive in depth in meaning and mission of the human species.

A crisis of this type usually arises in Transition momentswith important changes in our life, from a loss … When these existential questions arise, psychologists consider that it can be an opportunity for self -knowledge, and not a threat as many might think.

It is in these concrete moments of uncertainty and doubt when we seek to understand in a deeper way who we really are, and what we want to get in life. These two issues can take us, well conducted, towards personal growth and authenticity.





This is the first symptom that warns us of an existential crisis

Feeling overwhelmed chronicly with what was so far our life is the first symptom of existential crisis.

Although alerts can vary from one person to another, when we are about to suffer an existential crisis there is a number of Emotional characteristics and common behavior To most people. Of all of them, experts put the focus on one that is triggered first.

In many cases, an existential crisis is a overwhelming that your life no longer makes sensethat something is very bad, and yet it can be difficult to determine exactly what it is. The majority happens to feel that their ability to control their lives, to continue making decisions about what should happen next, has abandoned them.

In this sense, Dr. Kathy Hoganbruen, of District Anxiety Center, talks about “feeling overwhelmed chronicly, especially in regard to thinking about life decisions. It is not an occasional situation of overwhelming, but something chronic. If someone feels very distressed, or disconnected from their activities or stops fulfilling their responsibilities, during A couple of weeks approximately, due to doubts about existence, there is a problem “,

That’s right, chronic overload has a domino effect that can exacerbate an existential crisis, that leaves us with uncertainty and fear. “We want to make radical changes in life because the existential crisis creates in us the feeling that something should change. However, sometimes, if those changes are impulsive and do not arise from a place of personal exploration, we will regret them later,” explains the doctor.





Other signs that you are aimed at an existential crisis

Irritability is a sign that something does not work for us, and that we could be entering an existential crisis. Getty Images/Istockphoto

In addition to that feeling of being overwhelmed and not knowing ‘where to throw or how’ there are other indications that warn us of the proximity of this type of crisis. Among them, it stands out to feel stagnant, as if The others will advance but we do not.

But, in addition, it may happen that you look out of everything, disconnected. Depersonalization is an obvious sign that someone feels disconnected from their existence when he does not feel that he is not real. Another sign is noticing Sudden and chronic humor changes: Irritability and depression are two revealing signs that an existential crisis may be quietly approaching.

Finally, feel tired of what we have already been doing is a sign that we are questioning our situation, in the same way that it is to have Catastrophic thoughts. Experts insist on the need to rest, sleep well, practice, socialize and carry out a healthy diet so that this existential crisis process takes us to fruition ‘.

