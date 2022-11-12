High cholesterol is often described as the “silent killer” because it rarely produces symptoms.

Cholesterol buildup can cause hardening of the arteries in the arms and legs, which can lead to symptoms.

The process of atherosclerosis in the arms and legs is called peripheral artery disease (PAD).

According to the Cardiovascular Laboratories of America (CLA), the “first sign” of PAD is painful cramping in the hip, thigh or calf muscles after certain activities.

According to the CLA, even low-intensity activities like walking or climbing stairs can trigger this painful spasm.

According to CLA Dr. Sanjay Wagel, it would be wise to heed the warning sign.

“Our body is incredibly smart. We need to feel our legs. If you have leg pain when you walk but it gets better when you rest, you need to have a conversation with your doctor. If your leg is heavy that’s a serious warning sign,” the doctor said.

The muscle spasm, usually in the leg, is called “Charlie Horse”.

Other signs of PAD include:

Coldness in the lower leg or foot, especially when compared to the other side.

Leg numbness or weakness.

There is no pulse or weak pulse in the legs or feet.

Painful cramps in one or both of the hips, thighs, or calf muscles after certain activities, such as walking or climbing stairs.

Shiny skin on the legs.

Changes in the color of the skin on the legs.

Slower growth of toenails.

Sores that do not heal.

Pain when using the arms, such as soreness and cramping when knitting, writing, or doing other manual tasks.

– Erectile dysfunction in men.

Hair loss or slowed hair growth on the legs.