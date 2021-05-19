Magazine People Exclusively published the first footage of the Friends special episode, and also briefly interviewed Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The actors admitted that they had maintained friendly relations all these years, but they all got together only twice, and one of these meetings took place on the set of a special episode.

“It’s funny to get together after all these years. The feeling that time has stood still, but now we continue where we left off, ”added 53-year-old Matt LeBlanc.

When asked by journalists what is the secret of the popularity of “Friends” all over the world, Matthew Perry noted that the show was never tried to be topical.

“They did not try to insert any jokes on the topic of the day … They joked about people and their characters – so the audience will return to this series and watch it again and again,” the actor explained.

In the new episode, viewers will find surprises: a perfectly recreated old studio and special guests, including Reese Witherspoon (who played Rachel’s sister), Lady Gaga, as well as David Beckham and Justin Bieber.

According to media reports, the stars of the series received at least $ 2.5 million each for participating in the special episode.

The special edition of the cult TV series Friends will air on May 27 via HBO Max.

The shooting of the special issue has been postponed more than once due to the epidemiological situation associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The sitcom Friends was aired successfully in different countries of the world, including Russia, from 1994 to 2004. A total of 236 episodes were released. The company notes that in the special edition, the actors will also act as executive producers.