The export of Ukrainian wheat, a product whose scarcity threatens to cause famine in Africa and the Middle East, has resumed today two weeks after the corridor was opened to export grain from ports that had been blocked since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February.

the ship Sormovskiywith flag of Belizewith a load of 3,050 tons of wheat left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk bound for Tekirdag, in Turkeyas announced by the Turkish Government.

Since the export route was opened on August 1, agreed in July between Moscow and kyiv with the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations, fourteen freighters have departed for Turkish, European and Asian ports.

So far, some 367,000 tons of corn, 56,000 tons of sunflower products and 11,000 tons of soybeans have left Ukraine, but only 3,050 tons of wheat.

The United Nations pushed for an agreement to open the blockade of Ukrainian ports caused by the Russian invasion, warning of the risk of famine and political instability in many countries, especially in North Africa and the Middle East, largely dependent on wheat. Russian and Ukrainian.

The Istanbul Joint Coordination Center (JCC), established to monitor compliance with the agreement, has explained that the small amount of wheat exported so far is due to the fact that many ships loaded with corn were waiting for exit permission, and that only when leave there will be space on the docks to load other products.

Along with the Sormovskiy, the cargo ship Star Laura departed today from the Ukrainian port of Yuzhni, with 60,000 tons of corn and bound for Iran, according to the JCC today in a statement.

A team of inspectors checks in Istanbul the cargo of all the ships that depart from Ukraine and also those that go to that country, to certify that they do not transport weapons.

Today, the JCC will inspect the cargo ship Sara, with the flag of Palau, and the ship Efe, flagged in Vanuatu and intended for the transport of liquids or oils, both bound for Odessa.

