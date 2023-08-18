The first dry cargo ship from Odessa entered the Bosporus after the termination of the grain deal

The first ship to leave the Ukrainian port in Odessa after the termination of the grain deal arrived in Istanbul. About it informs Turkish channel TV100.

It is noted that the dry cargo ship under the Hong Kong flag Joseph Schulte entered the waters of the Bosphorus at 06:10 local time (coincides with Moscow). “As it became known, the ship will anchor in the port of Ambarli near Istanbul,” the channel notes.

Earlier, the France 24 TV channel reported that Joseph Schulte was heading towards Istanbul along a new humanitarian corridor proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky despite the existing Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports.

Russia terminated agreements on the grain deal on July 17. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Russian part of the deal was never completed.